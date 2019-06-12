James Bond 1965 Aston Martin DB5 movie car up for auction

Aston Martin made headlines and sparked strong emotions when it announced it would be building fully-functional continuation versions of the famous gadget-laden 1964 Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond film Goldfinger. But if a modern replica doesn't cut it, you'll have the opportunity to buy an original Goldfinger-specification Aston Martin DB5 this summer. It will go to auction at RM Sotheby's event in Monterey during Pebble Beach week, and it also features functional gadgets.
This particular car is one of two 1965 Aston Martin DB5 ordered up by Eon Productions, the company behind Goldfinger and the next film Thunderball. Both cars were purchased and used as promotional cars in the U.S. for Thunderball. While they weren't used on screen, they did get all the gadgets from the film, and according to RM Sotheby's, the functioning gadgets were installed by Aston Martin and built to be used repeatedly and reliably, unlike the film cars.
The auction house notes that the car has only had three private owners. It's also went through a complete restoration that was finished in 2012. That restoration also included the gadgets, so you should be able to raise the bullet-proof shield, extend the bumper overriders, activate the smoke screen, front guns and oil slick. Presumably the ejector seat doesn't actually work, but the panel above is removable. The various toggle switches along with the weapon drawer and tracking screen are all accounted for, too.
When the car goes across the block in August, the price will certainly be in the seven figure range. The car was previously sold by RM Sotheby's in 2006, and it went for $2,090,000. The car had not been fully restored at that point, either, so it should go for even more this year. We'll be curious to see if it matches the $3.6 million price of the continuation cars.
