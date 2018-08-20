Aston Martin building 28 Goldfinger DB5 reproductions — complete with gadgets

The Lego iteration of the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 featured in the James Bond movie "Goldfinger" is a pretty cool toy for any Bond fan, what with its full suite of movie gadgetry. But for the well-heeled 007 fan, Aston Martin has something even more special in store. The car company announced that it will build a grand total of 28 full-size reproductions of the famous movie sports car.
It won't simply be a DB5 in the correct color, either. The company is teaming up with the special effects supervisor from the most recent James Bond films, a man who, according to IMDb, has been working on Bond movies at some level since "The Spy Who Loved Me" and was the special-effects supervisor on the the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy and the two latest numbered installments of the "Star Wars" series, to build the cars with "functioning gadgets such as revolving number plates and more." The "and more" part has us particularly intrigued. We imagine the tracking computer and bulletproof shield are simple enough. But the hideaway machine guns and ejector seat might be tricky. Regardless, you won't be able to deploy any of the gadgets on public roads, as Aston Martin explicitly states the cars won't be street legal.
We're sure that won't keep Aston from finding buyers for these dream DB5s. The price tag probably won't deter serious buyers, either. The company says each car will sell for 2,750,000 pounds, which comes to $3,510,000 at current exchange rates. Of the 28 cars, 25 will be sold directly to customers. The remaining three will include one for Aston Martin, one for EON Productions, the company that produces Bond movies, and one that will auctioned for charity. Aston estimates the first cars will be delivered in 2020.
