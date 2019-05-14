Aston Martin 'Goldfinger' DB5 continuation cars' gadgets revealed

Awhile back, Aston Martin announced that it would create some Aston Martin DB5 sports cars that replicate James Bond's car in the movie "Goldfinger." What really got our attention was that Aston Martin intended to give it functional gadgets. The company has finally provided a list of the details it intends to replicate, along with some samples of progress, and it's all quite impressive.
The list of functional or semi-functional gadgets that will be included is extensive. About the only thing that won't operate is the passenger ejector seat, which is completely understandable. Otherwise, the car will have rotating license plates, extending bumper rams, an oil slick system, smoke screen generator a simulated radar screen in the center stack, switches under the armrest and shift knob and a weapons storage tray under the seats. Under the semi-functional list are the machine guns and raising bullet shield. We say semi-functional because the machine guns don't actually fire anything, and we doubt the bullet shield should be put to the test.
The company also released video showing the progress on the smoke screen, oil slick and machine guns. The oil slick is easily the most impressive, as the dispenser deploys from behind the taillight and sprays in the same fan pattern from the movie. And it very clearly will spray liquid, though actual oil spray is probably inadvisable in real life. The machine gun, while not actually firing shots, is still impressive to see. It deploys from behind the turn signals, and it lights up and recoils in a very convincing manner. The smoke screen is less impressive after all this, but it still looks true to the movie, since it appears it will send smoke out the tailpipe.
This car is turning out to be the ultimate piece of Bond memorabilia with its shockingly realistic and well-integrated gadgets. So we're inclined to agree with our West Coast Editor and resident Bond expert James Riswick that this is totally worth the 2.75 million pound price tag. And if you don't agree, you may find the Lego DB5 model more acceptable.
