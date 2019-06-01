Here’s to the next 15: Autoblog is just getting started

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. — Fifteen years in internet time is a century. When Autoblog launched in 2004, we were an actual blog. Blogs were things. Fast forward to 2019 and we've evolved into a modern media organization with experienced journalists and crack video and product teams. We started out in the age of dial-up and we're now owned by Verizon Media, one of the purveyors of 5G technology.
Today, June 1, 2019, we mark this milestone with a few posts, a nifty logo and humble gratitude to you, the reader. Millions of you come to our site every month, watch our videos, listen to the podcast and use our resources to help you buy a car. Serving you is a heady task, and we don't take it lightly.
This is just the beginning. We're proud of our history and grateful to those who helped build Autoblog into the juggernaut it is today. Fifteen years is a major milestone, but trust me when I tell you our best days are ahead of us.
We're reviewing more cars than ever before, and we're doing it in creative new ways. Want to know what we think of the 2019 Mazda CX-9? Read our excellent Buying Guide. But also notice we have the Autoblog Score on the right side of the page with the spec box. At a glance, you'll know the Mazda earned an 8 out of 10. Pretty solid. The 2018 Ford EcoSport with a 6.0 score, not so much. We want you to take our opinions and use them to make car-buying decisions. Put simply, we have cool jobs, but we look at them as a service to readers.
On June 12 we'll be showcasing our first Comparison Test (Doesn't the picture above whet your appetite?). We rated the Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma using a new, customized rating system that balanced our subjective impressions against hard numbers, like payload and price. We developed it for these vehicles and this test. You'll be surprised which truck won and why. You might disagree with the results, but we hope innovations like this keep you coming back.
You might have noticed we spend a lot of time these days playing video games. Our twice-weekly live streams are a huge success, and we love the engagement and passion gamers bring to the Autoblog family.
We're always trying to figure out what's next, which is why our annual Technology of the Year Award remains one of our pillars. The car industry is all about technology, more so than ever before. The only question: How it will change your life as a driver? The 2019 TOY winner, Cadillac's Super Cruise, is a great example of something that was unfathomable in 2004, but is a feature that's becoming expected in sophisticated cars.
There's so much more that we'll be sharing in the weeks and months to come. If you love Autoblog and have been here from the start — thank you. If this is the first post you've ever clicked on, welcome to the car world. Stick around. Kick the tires. You won't be disappointed. Autoblog is a living, breathing thing. It reinvents itself everyday. So what's next?
Today, June 1, 2019, we mark this milestone with a few posts, a nifty logo and humble gratitude to you, the reader. Millions of you come to our site every month, watch our videos, listen to the podcast and use our resources to help you buy a car. Serving you is a heady task, and we don't take it lightly.
This is just the beginning. We're proud of our history and grateful to those who helped build Autoblog into the juggernaut it is today. Fifteen years is a major milestone, but trust me when I tell you our best days are ahead of us.
We're reviewing more cars than ever before, and we're doing it in creative new ways. Want to know what we think of the 2019 Mazda CX-9? Read our excellent Buying Guide. But also notice we have the Autoblog Score on the right side of the page with the spec box. At a glance, you'll know the Mazda earned an 8 out of 10. Pretty solid. The 2018 Ford EcoSport with a 6.0 score, not so much. We want you to take our opinions and use them to make car-buying decisions. Put simply, we have cool jobs, but we look at them as a service to readers.
On June 12 we'll be showcasing our first Comparison Test (Doesn't the picture above whet your appetite?). We rated the Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma using a new, customized rating system that balanced our subjective impressions against hard numbers, like payload and price. We developed it for these vehicles and this test. You'll be surprised which truck won and why. You might disagree with the results, but we hope innovations like this keep you coming back.
You might have noticed we spend a lot of time these days playing video games. Our twice-weekly live streams are a huge success, and we love the engagement and passion gamers bring to the Autoblog family.
We're always trying to figure out what's next, which is why our annual Technology of the Year Award remains one of our pillars. The car industry is all about technology, more so than ever before. The only question: How it will change your life as a driver? The 2019 TOY winner, Cadillac's Super Cruise, is a great example of something that was unfathomable in 2004, but is a feature that's becoming expected in sophisticated cars.
There's so much more that we'll be sharing in the weeks and months to come. If you love Autoblog and have been here from the start — thank you. If this is the first post you've ever clicked on, welcome to the car world. Stick around. Kick the tires. You won't be disappointed. Autoblog is a living, breathing thing. It reinvents itself everyday. So what's next?
Greg Migliore
Editor-in-Chief
June 1, 2019
Editor-in-Chief
June 1, 2019