Autoblog celebrates 15 years of obsessively covering the auto industry

Autoblog celebrates its 15th anniversary today, June 1, 2019. Our longtime mantra, "We obsessively cover the auto industry," still rings true, yet our mission has grown to include informative consumer content, compelling videos, car research tools and more.
The numbers themselves are staggering. We've produced: 131,000 articles, 33,000 galleries (hosting more than half a million images) and 582 podcasts, while more than 160 writers have put pen to paper for us in digital fashion. But it's the stories and experiences behind those numbers that are really worth celebrating.
Autoblog launched to the public on June 1, 2004. A small crew of writers, helmed by editorial lead David Thomas, built up a catalogue of articles before going live so readers would have a full site to peruse. "It's kind of funny, because the first post on June 1 was about minivans," Thomas said. "If we had known it would have been a 'first,' we probably would have picked something cooler."
Autobloggers worked hard and wrote fast to establish the site as the go-to source of online automotive news. It didn't take long for us to branch out into live auto show coverage and vehicle reviews, two of our traditional strengths.
Thomas, who now serves as editorial director for global communications firm Edelman, vividly recalls nearly being locked out of the media room at the 2005 Detroit Auto Show in January because "no one at the auto show had ever heard of Autoblog before." Just a few years later, the site had grown to the point that it was read by millions of automotive enthusiasts every month.
A brief recap of our history: John Neff, who led the site from 2005 to 2014, was Autoblog's longest-tenured editor-in-chief. Neff was followed by Sharon Silke Carty, who served as editor-in-chief in 2014 and 2015, and Michael Austin, who helmed Autoblog from 2015 to 2017. Our video team also notched a major milestone in 2014, capturing the prestigious Webby Award for our original series, The List, which also aired on the Speed and Velocity networks.
Today, led by Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, the Autoblog team obsessively covers the auto industry in ways we would never have dreamed of in 2004, with in-depth consumer buying guides, feature-length videos, auto show mega galleries, comparison tests and more reviews than ever before.
Users can also plan their next car-buying experience with features like the Car Finder or Compare tools, or browse our newly redesigned Cars For Sale listings. Our product experience is honed by our team of dedicated engineers and developers led by Stephen Rouse in Dulles, Va.
We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for tuning in these past 15 years and to invite you all to join us for the next 15. We don't know exactly what the future will bring for the auto industry, but we're eager to find out. It's a broad, bright horizon. More electric cars? Clearly. Self-driving cars? That's a maybe. Interesting cars? For sure. Whatever happens, we'll cover it obsessively.
Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski is Autoblog's longest-tenured staffer, joining in the nascent days of 2006.
The numbers themselves are staggering. We've produced: 131,000 articles, 33,000 galleries (hosting more than half a million images) and 582 podcasts, while more than 160 writers have put pen to paper for us in digital fashion. But it's the stories and experiences behind those numbers that are really worth celebrating.
Autoblog launched to the public on June 1, 2004. A small crew of writers, helmed by editorial lead David Thomas, built up a catalogue of articles before going live so readers would have a full site to peruse. "It's kind of funny, because the first post on June 1 was about minivans," Thomas said. "If we had known it would have been a 'first,' we probably would have picked something cooler."
Autobloggers worked hard and wrote fast to establish the site as the go-to source of online automotive news. It didn't take long for us to branch out into live auto show coverage and vehicle reviews, two of our traditional strengths.
Thomas, who now serves as editorial director for global communications firm Edelman, vividly recalls nearly being locked out of the media room at the 2005 Detroit Auto Show in January because "no one at the auto show had ever heard of Autoblog before." Just a few years later, the site had grown to the point that it was read by millions of automotive enthusiasts every month.
A brief recap of our history: John Neff, who led the site from 2005 to 2014, was Autoblog's longest-tenured editor-in-chief. Neff was followed by Sharon Silke Carty, who served as editor-in-chief in 2014 and 2015, and Michael Austin, who helmed Autoblog from 2015 to 2017. Our video team also notched a major milestone in 2014, capturing the prestigious Webby Award for our original series, The List, which also aired on the Speed and Velocity networks.
Today, led by Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore, the Autoblog team obsessively covers the auto industry in ways we would never have dreamed of in 2004, with in-depth consumer buying guides, feature-length videos, auto show mega galleries, comparison tests and more reviews than ever before.
Users can also plan their next car-buying experience with features like the Car Finder or Compare tools, or browse our newly redesigned Cars For Sale listings. Our product experience is honed by our team of dedicated engineers and developers led by Stephen Rouse in Dulles, Va.
We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for tuning in these past 15 years and to invite you all to join us for the next 15. We don't know exactly what the future will bring for the auto industry, but we're eager to find out. It's a broad, bright horizon. More electric cars? Clearly. Self-driving cars? That's a maybe. Interesting cars? For sure. Whatever happens, we'll cover it obsessively.
Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski is Autoblog's longest-tenured staffer, joining in the nascent days of 2006.