L.A. police Explorers push around a Kia Sportage to end hour-long pursuit

According to CBS L.A., three people were injured during an arduous and extremely strange car pursuit. The suspect started running from the police around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and wasn't pinned down until about 2:30 p.m.
Driving a stolen red Kia Sportage, the suspect made numerous dangerous moves throughout south L.A., including zipping through active intersections and speeding down alleyways where people were walking. Police tried to spin the crossover out early in the chase but were unsuccessful. After stopping in the middle of the highway with several Ford Police Interceptors following in a V formation, the suspect drove down side streets and high-fived people who appeared to be homeless. They even cheered him on as he drove away.
The chase came to a conclusion when a police Explorer t-boned the Sportage, pushed it over a curb, pushed it across the street, and pushed it into an old Lincoln Navigator occupied by two people. The police captured the suspect and took him to the hospital. He will later be transferred to the county jail.
Above is the full report, and below is the crazy ending.
