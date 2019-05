2019 Jeep Wrangler Review and Buying Guide | Still in a class of its own

What's new for 2019? The



What's the interior and in-car technology like? The 2019 Jeep Wrangler has a butch interior to match the exterior looks. There's no mistaking it for any other vehicle when you're inside. The exterior paint bleeds through onto the pillars and other parts of the interior. A tall, upright seating position provides a commanding view over the relatively short, narrow hood. You sit close to the windows and windshield that now has a slight rake to it with the redesign. All the controls are easily within reach; you just have to find them first.



One can opt for as much or as little technology as they want in Wranglers now. The base Wrangler comes with a basic 5-inch touchscreen for barebones audio/car controls. A 7- or 8.4-inch touchscreen can be optioned with



A smattering of roof designs are available, but all allow the Wrangler to be a convertible, albeit with varying degrees of difficulty. There's the "Freedom Top" hardtop with removable panels above the driver and front passenger that makes highway cruising a (relatively) quieter affair. Then there are two different grades of soft tops available, which obviously make for a substantially quicker convertible transformation. There's still a steep learning curve with either top, but their operation has been greatly improved for the latest generation. Their new design allows also you to remove the rear side panels without removing the roof and rear window part as well. This provides a convertible's air flow without the sun burn.



Finally, Jeep makes a new



Jeep lets you do some things other manufacturers don't with the Wrangler. The big one is that the doors (two or four) can be taken off. Then, if you particularly enjoy the taste of bugs, the windshield can be laid flat on the hood. Remove the roof and you're basically left with a Jeep skeleton. Features like these are just the beginning of why the Wrangler is so well loved by its fanbase.



How big is it? Since the Wrangler is offered in two size configurations, it's tough to pin down a class to put it in. On account of the type of vehicle it is and how it drives, the Wrangler is pretty much in a class of its own. The two-door measures 166.8 inches, while the more popular four-door Unlimited is sitting at 188.4 inches in length. Even if we were to try and put the Wrangler in a normal class — compact SUVs, for example — nothing else would be able to match its nearly singular off-road focus.



Interior space for the 2019 Wrangler is respectable, especially if you opt for the 4-door. Rear legroom is compromised in the 2-door at just 35.7 inches, but it's only slightly worse than the 38.3 inches offered in the 4-door. The big annoyance is getting in and out of the 2-door's rear seats — lifting the suspension (as owners often do) makes it even worse. Once you're back there, things are comfortable enough for short trips. However, the upright seating could become problematic for longer ones.







The 2019 Jeep Wrangler continues to stand alone as a truly one-of-a-kind vehicle. Its iconic shape and stellar off-road capability haven't wavered through updates and redesigns. Even the all-new, modernized JL Wrangler introduced last year stays true to the Wrangler ethos. Jeep doesn't cut corners or compromise when it comes to the Wrangler's capabilities, and it continues to be a top choice for off-road enthusiasts everywhere. Even as Jeep continues to make the hardcore Rubicon for folks who want the highest performance possible, the body-on-frame vehicle has gotten more accessible for daily driving duties. We still wouldn't recommend anybody make it their commuter car, but the Wrangler is considerably more refined and easy to live with in 2019 than ever before.The Jeep Wrangler was redesigned for the 2018 model year , so changes for 2019 are minimal. Adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning are now a part of the "Advanced Safety Group" package, and there's a new paint color called "Bikini."The 2019 Jeep Wrangler has a butch interior to match the exterior looks. There's no mistaking it for any other vehicle when you're inside. The exterior paint bleeds through onto the pillars and other parts of the interior. A tall, upright seating position provides a commanding view over the relatively short, narrow hood. You sit close to the windows and windshield that now has a slight rake to it with the redesign. All the controls are easily within reach; you just have to find them first.One can opt for as much or as little technology as they want in Wranglers now. The base Wrangler comes with a basic 5-inch touchscreen for barebones audio/car controls. A 7- or 8.4-inch touchscreen can be optioned with FCA's user-friendly Uconnect system for those who want that tech. There's a similar disparity in materials depending on how you option it. A Sahara with all the leather boxes checked can start to feel half luxurious inside, while a base Sport is a plastic and rubber paradise. Regardless of trim, though, the Wrangler's interior is a very different place to be than most cars for sale today (and a great improvement over its predecessors).A smattering of roof designs are available, but all allow the Wrangler to be a convertible, albeit with varying degrees of difficulty. There's the "Freedom Top" hardtop with removable panels above the driver and front passenger that makes highway cruising a (relatively) quieter affair. Then there are two different grades of soft tops available, which obviously make for a substantially quicker convertible transformation. There's still a steep learning curve with either top, but their operation has been greatly improved for the latest generation. Their new design allows also you to remove the rear side panels without removing the roof and rear window part as well. This provides a convertible's air flow without the sun burn.Finally, Jeep makes a new Sky One-Touch roof optional, which is a bit of a hybrid . It looks like a hardtop except for the flat portion directly over your head that folds backwards at the press of a button. This lets you get close to the openness of a soft top with its roof removed, but forgoes the complex procedure of physically removing the soft top. This roof is not cheap, as the option will run you an eye-watering $3,995.Jeep lets you do some things other manufacturers don't with the Wrangler. The big one is that the doors (two or four) can be taken off. Then, if you particularly enjoy the taste of bugs, the windshield can be laid flat on the hood. Remove the roof and you're basically left with a Jeep skeleton. Features like these are just the beginning of why the Wrangler is so well loved by its fanbase.Since the Wrangler is offered in two size configurations, it's tough to pin down a class to put it in. On account of the type of vehicle it is and how it drives, the Wrangler is pretty much in a class of its own. The two-door measures 166.8 inches, while the more popular four-door Unlimited is sitting at 188.4 inches in length. Even if we were to try and put the Wrangler in a normal class — compact SUVs, for example — nothing else would be able to match its nearly singular off-road focus.Interior space for the 2019 Wrangler is respectable, especially if you opt for the 4-door. Rear legroom is compromised in the 2-door at just 35.7 inches, but it's only slightly worse than the 38.3 inches offered in the 4-door. The big annoyance is getting in and out of the 2-door's rear seats — lifting the suspension (as owners often do) makes it even worse. Once you're back there, things are comfortable enough for short trips. However, the upright seating could become problematic for longer ones. Cargo space for the 2-door is a meager 12.9 cu-ft with the seats up and 46.9 cu-ft with them folded down. The larger 4-door has 31.7 cu-ft of space with the seats up and 72.4 cu-ft when folded down, which is comparable to many two-row mid-size crossovers . We should also note that its boxy design enhances the versatility of the Wrangler's cargo area. Ease of loading depends on your choice of roof (soft top or hardtop). The hardtop opens up the swing door and glass area easily, while the soft top makes loading some items a pain because you'll have to remove part of the soft top to access the whole loading area. It's also possible for fine dust and sand to make their way through the soft top's seals.

What's the performance and fuel economy? The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is currently offered with two powertrain choices. The base 3.6-liter V6 producing 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque can be paired to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration is perfectly adequate, and there's very little hunting and pecking as the automatic gearbox picks the proper ratio. There's just enough power to spin the rear tires from a standing start, but the Wrangler is certainly no hot rod. That's especially true of the four-door model, which is saddled with considerably more weight.



The six-speed manual is fine, with a reasonable clutch pedal that's not too hard or long to make using it a pain. Far from it. Fuel economy for the manual 2-door is rated at 17 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. The automatic 2-door and 4-door are rated at 18/23/20 mpg. Finally, the 4-door manual gets 17/23/19 mpg.



Optional is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. It produces 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, and is only pairable with the eight-speed auto. Fuel mileage gains are substantial at 22/24/22 mpg (4-door) and 23/25/24 mpg (2-door), but you'll need to run premium fuel to realize those gains. Besides the



A 3.0-liter



The 2019 Jeep Wrangler is currently offered with two powertrain choices. The base 3.6-liter V6 producing 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque can be paired to either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration is perfectly adequate, and there's very little hunting and pecking as the automatic gearbox picks the proper ratio. There's just enough power to spin the rear tires from a standing start, but the Wrangler is certainly no hot rod. That's especially true of the four-door model, which is saddled with considerably more weight.The six-speed manual is fine, with a reasonable clutch pedal that's not too hard or long to make using it a pain. Far from it. Fuel economy for the manual 2-door is rated at 17 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. The automatic 2-door and 4-door are rated at 18/23/20 mpg. Finally, the 4-door manual gets 17/23/19 mpg.Optional is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech. It produces 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, and is only pairable with the eight-speed auto. Fuel mileage gains are substantial at 22/24/22 mpg (4-door) and 23/25/24 mpg (2-door), but you'll need to run premium fuel to realize those gains. Besides the fuel economy advantage, though, the turbo actually feels quicker than the big V6. The thrust still won't blow you away, but the turbo does represent a performance upgrade.A 3.0-liter diesel V6 with 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet is slated to be introduced this year, but we didn't have any details about it at the time of this writing.