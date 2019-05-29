2020 Buick Encore GX revealed as a bigger smaller crossover

The crossover craze has taken root throughout the car industry, but especially at Buick. The company says that 90% of its sales are of the upright utilities. So it's no surprise the brand is adding yet another model to the line-up, the 2020 Buick Encore GX.
Despite the name, the Encore GX doesn't appear to share anything with the current Encore, as GM says it uses a new platform. It's also larger than the regular Encore, though it's also smaller than the midsize Envision. One area in which its slightly bigger size benefits the GX is that it has nearly five more cubic feet of cargo space than the current Encore.
Other details about the crossover are scant. Buick hasn't even said what engine or transmission will be used. Buick did say the Encore GX will feature automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and lane-keep assist as standard features, with the rear-camera mirror as an option. The current Encore will continue to be sold alongside the Encore GX, and it won't be replaced with the version shown at the Shanghai Auto Show. Pricing and availability will be announced later, along with other vehicle details.
