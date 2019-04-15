Buick unveils 2020 Encore and Encore GX in Shanghai





The larger Encore GX is likely sitting atop GM's newer VSS-F platform. We don't know exactly how much bigger the GX is than the regular Encore, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's this larger version that will be sold Stateside. An unknown range of four-cylinder Ecotec engines will be offered in China, paired to either a nine-speed automatic or optional continuously variable transmission.



Regardless of what's underneath, these two Encore models share the same sense of style, and it's a look we can get behind. A wide winged grille is bisected by a chrome strip that carries the Buick Tri-Shield emblem front and center. The rest of the sheetmetal is taut and crisp, with concave bodysides and muscular flanks. We'll have to wait and see what tweaks are made to the American Encore, what powertrain it will feature, and when exactly it will go on sale. In the meantime, feel free to check out the gallery up above.