2021 Jaguar F-Type is getting a major facelift

Having entered its seventh model year with only minor changes, it's no surprise that Jaguar is working on a more significant update of its F-Type sports car. Based on the spy photos of what is likely to be the 2021 Jaguar F-Type, it's getting a serious nose job. But interestingly, it also still appears to be closely related to the current model.
Up front, the major change is in the headlight design. Instead of the vertical, swept-back units of the current car, the new one has low, horizontal lights. The lights are actually much more similar to Jaguar's more practical offerings such as the XE, XJ and F-Pace. The lights also have sharper angles that blend into cut lines and creases in the front end. The main grille doesn't look particularly different, but it will clearly be flanked by redesigned outboard grilles based on how well they're covered.
The whole midsection seems to be carried over from the current model. This seems to kill the rumor that there would be a 2+2 F-Type. The tail end is pretty much the same, too, but the taillights lose the little round extensions inspired by the Jaguar E-Type. The wide-set tailpipes and big diffuser are like the V8-powered R model, so we expect that's what we're looking at.
Since this F-Type looks to be mostly a styling overhaul, we expect most of the current powertrain lineup will transfer, too. That means a turbocharged four-cylinder for the entry-level models and a V8 for the top-rung cars. In the middle, though, the supercharged V6 may disappear in favor of Jaguar-Land Rover's new turbocharged inline-6. This seems plausible since Jaguar has already phased out the V6 on the XE, and the inline-6 is derived from the four-cylinder already in use, so it should fit relatively easily. Power should be right on par with the current car's 380-horsepower V6. In new Land Rovers, it makes between 355 and 396 horsepower depending on which version you get. We also assume all engines will still be coupled to an eight-speed automatic with no manual options in sight.
