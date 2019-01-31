When Jaguar showed off its 2020 F-Type Checkered Flag Edition in October 2018, we wrote, "Somewhat surprisingly, the Checkered Flag upgrades will only be applied to four- and six-cylinder models paired with the eight-speed automatic." At the time, we didn't understand why buyers weren't offered the manual transmission. Now we know: Along with applying slight price bumps to the F-Type for the 2020 model year, Jaguar has eliminated the manual gearbox. The F-Type is only available with an eight-speed auto now, and our list of cars with manual options has shortened again.
That blow exposes the recurring flaw with every "Save the Manuals!" campaign; row-your-owners can't buy enough manual-equipped cars to repay the favor. Car and Driver said that since the F-Type's introduction for the 2013 model year, four percent of buyers have chosen the stick. On a sports car. There's a good chance that a greater number of people have bought unicorn hunting licenses from Lake Superior State University.
In kinder news, the Front Parking Aid and Smartphone Pack, which enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, come standard, and Eiger Gray and Portofino Blue join the paint palette.
Starting from the bottom, the base, rear-wheel-drive F-Type coupe with the 296-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder costs $62,625 after the $1,025 for destination fee. The convertible costs $65,725 after destination. Both prices represent an $850 increase over 2019. A RWD coupe with the 340-hp, 3.0-liter supercharged V6 costs $72,225, a $1,050 increase, the roadster asking $75,225, a $925 bump.
The F-Type Checkered Flag Edition, based on the F-Type R-Dynamic trim, runs $72,925 for the coupe, $75,325 for the convertible in 300-hp, four-cylinder, RWD guise. Move to the 380-hp, supercharged six-cylinder, AWD model, and that'll be $95,525 for the coupe, $97,925 for the convertible. In between them, the regular F-Type R-Dynamic runs a price range from $85,325 as a RWD coupe to $91,425 as an AWD convertible, all prices rising by $950.
From there on up it's all AWD and high horsepower. The F-Type R with the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 in 550-hp trim runs $102,825 as a hardtop, $105,925 as a droptop, a $1,050 premium over 2019. Ring the bell with that V8 in 575-hp SVR fettle, and pay $124,625 as a coupe, $127,725 as a convertible, reflecting an $850 increase. The 2020 F-Type is at dealers now.
