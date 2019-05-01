2020 Range Rover adds supercharged and turbocharged inline-six with a 48-volt system

The 2020 Range Rover gets a new powertrain option, and it's a mild hybrid. Land Rover is taking the supercharged and turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six it introduced on the Range Rover Sport HST earlier this year and spreading it around the lineup. It uses a lag-killing electric supercharger, and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an electric motor to fill in even more power as the turbo spools up. Just like the HST, Land Rover does not quote actual power figures from the electric portion of the powertrain.
However, the inline-six will be available in two states of tune. One version called the P360 will get 355 horsepower and be the new base engine for the Range Rover. Then a P400 gets 396 horsepower, but it'll cost you. The P400 represents a $5,250 premium over the P360 that starts at $92,195, including the $1,295 destination charge. That means you'll be paying $97,445 for the base P400. Torque maxes out at 406 pound-feet, and 0-60 mph is quoted at 5.9 seconds for the P400. Land Rover doesn't specify acceleration figures for the P360, but we're sure it's just a little slower.
This inline-six is replacing the old supercharged V6 that was the base engine on the 2019 Range Rover. It made 340 horsepower there, and had a base price of $90,795. So yes, you're paying more, but you're also getting a much better powertrain on the 2020 Range Rover. Fuel economy isn't listed yet, but we'll assume there's an efficiency gain from the mild hybrid, too. This move is further entrenching electrification in Land Rover's lineup, as the Range Rover Evoque announced last year is also offering a 48-volt system paired with its 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder.
Other changes for the 2020 Range Rover include a new shade of grey and blue, in addition to a new 22-inch glossy black wheel. Land Rover says the 2020 model year vehicle is available to order now, and is also available to configure on Land Rover's website.
