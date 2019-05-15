Porsche Cayenne S Coupe adds a middle brother to the lineup

Make that four engines in the standard Porsche Cayenne Coupe range. When we wrote about the rumored GT version of the Cayenne Coupe, perhaps called GT5, we mentioned the coming E-Hybrid powertrain as the third engine for the Cayenne Coupe. Porsche just unveiled a Cayenne S Coupe, using the same 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 in the standard Cayenne S. Power figures make the jump nearly unchanged to the rakish sibling, being 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque — one fewer pound-foot than in the Cayenne S.
Since the Cayenne S Coupe comes standard with the Sport Chrono package, the hump from zero to 60 miles per hour takes 4.7 seconds. That is 0.1 second slower than the Cayenne S with the Sport Chrono goodies. Apparently that one supplemental unit of torque comes in more handy than we thought. You need to add any of the three Lightweight Sport Packages to the Cayenne S Coupe to match the 4.6-second sprint time. Those Lightweight options add cosmetic upgrades in various materials and colors outside and in, a carbon fiber roof, and 22-inch forged aluminum GT Design wheels. Top speed is 164 miles per hour.
The engine slots in between the outputs for the entry-level Cayenne Coupe and the Turbo. The base model utilizes a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 335 hp and 332 lb-ft, the Turbo works up 541 hp and 567 lb-ft with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
The new model is available to order now, coming to showrooms in autumn this year. It will cost $88,600 plus $1,250 for delivery, for a total of $89,850. That's $13,300 more than the entry model, but $41,500 less dear than the Turbo model.
