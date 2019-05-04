Ride-hailing drivers across the U.S. to strike ahead of Uber IPO

Uber drivers in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia and Washington DC have announced their intention to go on strike on Wednesday May 8 for two hours starting at 07:00 am EST. Drivers from competing ride-hailing services like Lyft also reportedly plan to join the strike, which is timed to commence prior to Uber's planned initial public offering on May 9. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange is planned the following day.



A posting on the New York Taxi Workers Alliance website says that drivers are protesting in order to secure job security and to ensure a livable income. Uber in its IPO filing said that efforts to convert their drivers from independent contractors into full employees would 'adversely affect' its business.



"Uber claims that we are independent contractors even though they set our rates and control our work day," Sonam Lama, a member of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance and an Uber driver since 2015, said in a statement. "Uber executives are getting rich off of our work. They should treat us with respect. We are striking to send a message that drivers will keep rising up."