Porsche Taycan spotted with camo dropped, revealing unique front end design

Porsche Taycan prototypes have been running around for what feels like a long time, but never before have we seen the front end so barren of wrappings and camouflage. One lucky member of taycanforum.com happened to chance across the electric Porsche in the wild and catch it wearing extremely limited camo. Up until now the headlights have been hidden behind covers that betrayed their true shape. With those removed on this particular car, we get an idea of the Taycan's actual front end design.
Instead of flowing gracefully with the bodywork, Porsche has gone with a much more edgy design. The lighting units are tucked away in a little nook, disrupting the flowing bodywork with their vertical stance. Sculpting from the headlights travels downward into the lower front bumper area, creating a distinctive and aggressive look. It's wonderful to finally see how Porsche is addressing the Taycan's styling details, as we've been in the dark on that for quite some time now. Amazing what removing just a little bit of camouflage will do.
The lower bumper surround is also left undisguised for the most part, showing us what to expect from the openings down there. Even though it's an electric car, the openings look rather large. Perhaps Porsche is channeling air through there for aerodynamic purposes or to help cool the electric powertrain. Or there are changes Porsche is still holding back. The side sills are further defined on this particular tester, showing more defined sculpting than what we've seen before. As we move to the blurry photos of the rear, it's tough to tell much. We get to see more of the rear window, but that's not the most exciting thing to get a glimpse of. Our other spy photos will give you a better idea of the Taycan's rear end design.
We expect to see the final version of the Porsche Taycan revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall. The all-electric Porsche will then head into production for the 2020 model year, followed by the Taycan Cross Turismo.
Instead of flowing gracefully with the bodywork, Porsche has gone with a much more edgy design. The lighting units are tucked away in a little nook, disrupting the flowing bodywork with their vertical stance. Sculpting from the headlights travels downward into the lower front bumper area, creating a distinctive and aggressive look. It's wonderful to finally see how Porsche is addressing the Taycan's styling details, as we've been in the dark on that for quite some time now. Amazing what removing just a little bit of camouflage will do.
The lower bumper surround is also left undisguised for the most part, showing us what to expect from the openings down there. Even though it's an electric car, the openings look rather large. Perhaps Porsche is channeling air through there for aerodynamic purposes or to help cool the electric powertrain. Or there are changes Porsche is still holding back. The side sills are further defined on this particular tester, showing more defined sculpting than what we've seen before. As we move to the blurry photos of the rear, it's tough to tell much. We get to see more of the rear window, but that's not the most exciting thing to get a glimpse of. Our other spy photos will give you a better idea of the Taycan's rear end design.
We expect to see the final version of the Porsche Taycan revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall. The all-electric Porsche will then head into production for the 2020 model year, followed by the Taycan Cross Turismo.