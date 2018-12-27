Porsche Taycan, 4S, and Turbo pricing becomes clearer

Yes, the all-electric car, which will certainly not be employing the use of a turbocharger, will have "Turbo" in its name (which is fine if you ask us; we've come to accept a number of things using "turbo" in their names despite having no relation to turbomachinery).
After heading to the Porsche site to register to put down a deposit on a Taycan (that sign-up page can be found here), Roy received the following note in return:
It appears the performance version of the Porsche Taycan EV will be branded "Turbo".— Alex Roy (@AlexRoy144) December 26, 2018
Because ICE nomenclature is how one converts customers to EV.
🤔 pic.twitter.com/R181DyaAYu
Previously, Porsche had said it would price the Taycan to be competitive with the Tesla Model S, and, later, to expect a price between that of the Cayenne and Panamera — or the low $90,000s. Porsche had also hinted at the "Turbo" nomenclature earlier, and has also referred to its planned high-speed chargers as the "Turbo Charging Network." Now, we have apparent confirmation, and a better idea of pricing. The Taycan will start in the low $90,000 range, with the Taycan 4S in the high $90,000s. The range-topping Taycan Turbo will start "over $130,000 before options."
At least, that is the lineup for now. Earlier this year, Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke said he'd like to add an even higher-performance Taycan, such as a Taycan Turbo S for as much as about $230,000. While the Taycan seems to be borrowing naming from the likes of the internal-combustion 911, time will tell if the model variants proliferate in the same way.
