Porsche Taycan spied with less camo as it edges closer to production

Porsche is getting closer in its game of catch-up with Tesla. A more production-ready Taycan prototype was spied with what are most likely the taillights and wheels we'll see on the final version.

Unsurprisingly, the taillights are connected with a horizontal strip between them. Porsche is adopting that look with all of its cars - the 911 will be the next model to get it. The fake "exhaust outlets" we saw before are still there. But in bigger news, aero-focused wheels are sitting at all four corners on this Taycan prototype. We think there's a good chance that the design of the wheels we see here will make it into the production electric car.

The Taycan's charging port is hanging out on the passenger-side fender, and Porsche appears to be hiding the headlight design under massive stickers. There's still a bit left to the imagination here, but this is the least camouflage we've seen on a Taycan out in the wild.