Porsche Taycan spied with less camo as it edges closer to production

Porsche is getting closer in its game of catch-up with Tesla. A more production-ready Taycan prototype was spied with what are most likely the taillights and wheels we'll see on the final version.
Unsurprisingly, the taillights are connected with a horizontal strip between them. Porsche is adopting that look with all of its cars - the 911 will be the next model to get it. The fake "exhaust outlets" we saw before are still there. But in bigger news, aero-focused wheels are sitting at all four corners on this Taycan prototype. We think there's a good chance that the design of the wheels we see here will make it into the production electric car.
The Taycan's charging port is hanging out on the passenger-side fender, and Porsche appears to be hiding the headlight design under massive stickers. There's still a bit left to the imagination here, but this is the least camouflage we've seen on a Taycan out in the wild.
When it comes out, the Taycan is supposed to have Porsche-like stats. Two electric motors are said to produce around 600 horsepower, rifling the car to 60 in about 3.5 seconds. Porsche's charging stats are the most impressive things to take notice of though. It claims you'll be able to recharge about 80 percent of the Taycan's battery in 15 minutes using its new 800 volt fast chargers.
