Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo release date revealed

After seeing the prototypes and getting confirmation of production, we finally have a release window for the wagon version of the Porsche Taycan. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume in a press event said the car, officially called the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, "is set to follow [the sedan] at the end of 2020."
When the Taycan Cross Turismo goes on sale, it should look very similar to the Mission E Cross Turismo concept that inspired it. Spy photos of the test mules show a profile nearly identical, with only a few things toned down for production such as less pronounced fender vents and no evidence of the concept's hood-mounted fog lights. We also haven't seen any of the plastic body cladding from the concept, but that doesn't mean it's not coming. In fact, since the "Cross Turismo" name rather than the Panamera wagon's "Sport Turismo" name is being used, Porsche will likely try to make this car look more like a crossover with some cladding, and probably a slightly raised ride height.
Besides the styling changes, the Taycan Cross Turismo should have the same powertrain as the Taycan sedan. That means two electric motors and all-wheel-drive. There will probably be multiple versions with different horsepower, but we know that there will be at least one version with roughly 600 horsepower. The entry-level Taycan sedan will start around $90,000, and since Porsche charges more for wagon Panameras than the regular model, the Taycan Cross Turismo will probably be a bit more.
When the Taycan Cross Turismo goes on sale, it should look very similar to the Mission E Cross Turismo concept that inspired it. Spy photos of the test mules show a profile nearly identical, with only a few things toned down for production such as less pronounced fender vents and no evidence of the concept's hood-mounted fog lights. We also haven't seen any of the plastic body cladding from the concept, but that doesn't mean it's not coming. In fact, since the "Cross Turismo" name rather than the Panamera wagon's "Sport Turismo" name is being used, Porsche will likely try to make this car look more like a crossover with some cladding, and probably a slightly raised ride height.
Besides the styling changes, the Taycan Cross Turismo should have the same powertrain as the Taycan sedan. That means two electric motors and all-wheel-drive. There will probably be multiple versions with different horsepower, but we know that there will be at least one version with roughly 600 horsepower. The entry-level Taycan sedan will start around $90,000, and since Porsche charges more for wagon Panameras than the regular model, the Taycan Cross Turismo will probably be a bit more.