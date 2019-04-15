2019 Audi Q3 pricing is out, goes on sale later this year

The 2019 Audi Q3 is a big step in the right direction for Audi's subcompact crossover, and today we can tell you how much that step costs. It starts at $35,695, including the $995 destination fee. That's just under $2,000 more than the old 2018 model year car that started at $33,875.
When we drove the 2019 Q3 earlier this year in Italy, it felt lightyears ahead of the original Q3. With the huge improvement in quality and performance, this price hike isn't so bad after all. The crossover is available in a couple different versions to start: Quattro and S Line Quattro. The S Line trim gets its own bumpers, side sills, 19-inch wheels and badging. Summer tires wrapping 20-inch wheels are optional on top of that. You'll pay a $1,300 premium to get into an S Line. Three different levels of features and luxury are offered, including Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. This is normal Audi fare, and the Prestige (only available on S Line models) ramps the price all the way up to $43,895.
Compared to some of its closest rivals like the BMW X1, Volvo XC40, Cadillac XT4 and Mercedes GLA, the Q3 is right on par from a pricing perspective. All the extra tech and power in the 2019 vehicle makes it all the more attractive. As a reminder, the Q3's only engine option is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that makes 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque that gets mated to an eight-speed automatic. Audi is claiming a 0-60 mph time of just 7.0 seconds.
Fuel economy and a full specs breakdown is not available at this time, but will be on its way closer to the on-sale date. Despite the vehicle's 2019 model year demarcation, Audi says it won't be hitting dealer lots until the third quarter this year. Until then, you can read our Audi Q3 first-drive review to decide if you'd like to wait for the new, small Audi crossover.
