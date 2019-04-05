This hard folding truck bed tonneau cover is one of the best

Transcript: Bakflip F1 hard folding truck bed tonneau cover. It mounts flush with the bed of your truck and locks with the OEM tailgate. The flush design combined with the water drainage system produces exceptional bed protection. It gives you unobstructed access to your entire truck bed and allows you to haul large cargo without having to remove the truck bed cover. Simply fold the cover open and flip it up against the cab for large loads. Bakflip makes truck covers for a wide variety of vehicle makes and models. The 6.6' F1 cover is currently priced at $1,029.88 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
