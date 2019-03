2020 Toyota Corolla Review and Buying Guide | Clever commuter

What's new with Corolla for 2020?

How big is the Corolla?

What's the Corolla's interior and in-car technology like?

What's the Corolla's performance and fuel economy?

What's the Corolla like to drive?

What more can I read about the new Toyota Corolla?

The 2020 Toyota Corolla was introduced in 1966, and more Corollas have been sold than any other nameplate in the world. It's Toyota's budget sedan, although now it's offered in a hatchback format as well. It has been completely revised for the 2020 model year (well, the 2019 model year for the Corolla Hatchback ), and given another engine choice as well as a hybrid option. Toyota does a good job of putting a lot of safety technology into its cars as standard, and the Corolla is no different. For many drivers, the Corolla will be their first car, and many owners will hold onto it for years. As automakers move away from sedans, Toyota is committed to the body style, and provides the many shoppers still interested with an affordable, easy-driving commuter.A lot. This generation is underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, which will be shared among multiple Toyota models, from the Prius hybrid sedan to the new RAV4 crossover. In addition to the 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, the 2020 Corolla offers a new, more powerful 2.0-liter, as well as a hybrid option with technology borrowed from the Prius . The exterior and interior of the car have been completely redesigned. It has upgraded safety technology, a new suspension setup and an overall increase in sophistication. There's also a hatchback version, which actually preceded the sedan in introducing this new generation as a 2019 model.Not very. It's a compact car (classified by the EPA as midsize), which means it's smaller and less expensive than other Toyotas, apart from the tiny Yaris . It means you won't be seeing over traffic or putting three adults in the back comfortably, but its smaller size makes it more efficient, easier to navigate narrow or crowded roads, and easy to park.The sedans are 182.3 inches long with a 106.3-inch wheelbase — the same as the Honda Civic and close to the Hyundai Elantra . Overall width is 70.1 inches, and overall height is 56.5 inches. It has an interior volume of 88.6 cubic feet, with 13.1 cubic feet of cargo space, which is less than both the Elantra (14.4) and Civic (15.1). It seats five. Headroom is in short supply, and rear legroom is less than the previous generation at 41.4 inches, though it beats much of the competition and two adults can sit comfortably in the back.The Corolla Hatchback is even smaller at 169.9 inches of overall length and a 103.9-inch wheelbase. It's 69.9 inches wide and 57.1 inches tall. It has 85.0 cubic feet of interior volume, with 18.0 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. That's not a lot on paper, and in person, we've found it to have one of the smallest cargo areas in its segment. Unlike many hatchbacks, this one is actually less versatile than the sedan. There's also less rear legroom.The interior in the new Corolla is not bad for the price point. The higher trim levels, especially, have quality materials and adornments like genuine stitching on the leatherette throughout the cabin. We weren't in love with the look of the cream-colored plastic interior we saw in the Hybrid, but overall, it's nothing to complain about, especially at this price point.Where the Corolla truly wins is in its suite of standard and available technology. Every Corolla comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (more on that in a bit), in-car WiFi, as well as Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa capability. We like the CarPlay feature, because Toyota's infotainment systems can often misbehave, though we didn't have the chance to explore the Corolla's system for bugs. Things like heated front seats, proximity key and push-button start, wireless smartphone charging and an upgraded JBL sound system are on offer in higher trims.The non-hybrid 2020 Toyota Corolla is available with two engine options. One is a 1.8-liter carryover from the previous generation, available in the L, LE and XLE trim levels. It provides 139 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque, and is paired with a a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that is equipped with a physical first gear for smoother launches. L and LE trims get 30 mpg city, 38 highway and 33 combined, while the XLE is rated at 29/37/32 mpg.A new offering for the 2020 model year is an all-new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 169 hp and 151 lb-ft. In the S trim level, it is offered with either the CVT or six-speed manual. The SE CVT gets 31 mpg city, 40 highway, 34 combined, while the SE 6MT gets 19/36/32. The XSE sees the 2.0-liter paired only to the CVT for 31/38/34 mpg. With either transmission, this new motor feels like a great fit for the Corolla, providing a good amount of power and fuel economy with little fuss or effort, but the manual-equipped version is the most entertaining.The Corolla Hatchback comes in SE and XSE versions, both with the 2.0-liter and 6MT options. 6MT versions get 28/37/31 mpg, while the SE with CVT gets 32/42/36 mpg.The Corolla Hybrid features a version of the 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine, assisted by a battery pack and 53-kW electric motor. As such it offers an adequate 121 peak hp, which doesn't make this a fast car — though it can easily keep up with the flow of traffic — but makes it effortlessly efficient. We had no trouble surpassing its rating of 53 mpg city, 52 highway and 52 combined. That's the same combined rating as the regular Toyota Prius , if you're keeping score.The new Corolla feels more refined and responsive from behind the wheel, and the addition of a 2.0-liter option only serves to make the driving experience better, especially if you tend to pass and lead rather than follow along in traffic. While the CVT does cause the engine to get groany when pushed, using the paddle shifters to simulate shifts helps to avoid that, if you care enough to make the extra effort. The manual transmission allows you to make the most of the power you've got, and had us appreciating the smoothness of this new engine. Its automatic rev-match downshifting capability is something usually found in sports cars, but makes for smoother and easier manual driving.The Hybrid is impressively quiet, with a little tire noise and a faint engine rumble under acceleration. It offers Normal, Eco and Power modes to allow you cater the response to your needs or whims.The suspension has been upgraded to a multi-link setup for the new generation of Corolla, which helps to make this car feel well sorted in corners, and keeps things calm on rougher roads. The steering is above average, and we've actually had fun driving the Corolla, especially the Hatchback, which is not something we've often found in a Corolla, if ever.In all it's also pretty quiet, and definitely a very easy car to drive, whether you're a long-time commuter or a first-time driver. Having the standard suite of active safety equipment helps build confidence, even for the most attentive pilots. Furthermore, the Corolla's relatively small size makes it easy to navigate through heavy traffic or park in a crowded lot."The Corolla may not be our favorite non-hybrid car to drive in this price range — that would probably go to the VW Golf Mazda3 or maybe even the Honda Civic. That said, Toyota's offering moves closer to the top of the pack with this well-rounded sedan. For those who care about standard safety equipment at a low price, the Corolla is a worthy choice. It's not the enthusiast's choice, but it's closer to it than ever before. For everyone else, it's a smart buy. Toyota has done a lot to make the new Corolla safe, comfortable and convenient, without straining your wallet from dealer to crusher. And for those who want a no-fuss hybrid powertrain for an affordable price, the Corolla Hybrid is a winning prospect."