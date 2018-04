2019 Toyota Corolla vs. compact hatchbacks: How they compare

Passenger and cargo space

The only dimensions Toyota omitted from the 2019 Corolla press materials were front and rear legroom. If we were conspiracy theorists, we might surmise that despite an increase in wheelbase and legroom compared to the Corolla iM, the new Corolla still has less than its competitors and therefore didn't want to highlight that fact. If we were conspiracy theorists, which we aren't. We can at least say the new Corolla Hatchback's wheelbase is less than all but the Golf's and that at the first drive, the back seat didn't exactly seem capacious. It wasn't overtly cramped, either, and without these competitors there in person, we can't fairly comment about real-world differences.On the other hand, Corolla headroom is fabulous, so bring along your fancy hat, ladies! On the other other hand, cargo space is not. You can see that in the trunk volume number, and in person, the high floor and distinct lack of space above the back seat line results in an area that's not especially versatile. It should be easier to transport bulkier items in the Mazda, Impreza and even Golf. The latter may have even less space on paper than the Corolla, but we're guessing that has to do with less cargo area length (note the Golf's shorter overall length) and that its squared-off roofline would result in a more versatile hatchback. As for the Honda, it's important to note that it's a different sort of hatchback, more akin to a Prius or Audi "Sportback" in terms of its design. It too isn't that tall, but its considerable length does make a difference.