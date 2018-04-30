2019 Toyota Corolla vs. compact hatchbacks: How they compare

slide-7318335 Image Credit: Toyota slide-7318330 Image Credit: Toyota slide-7318349 Image Credit: Honda slide-7318336 Image Credit: Mazda slide-7318338 Image Credit: Volkswagen slide-7318348 Image Credit: GM slide-7318331 Image Credit: Subaru

Passenger and cargo space The only dimensions Toyota omitted from the 2019 Corolla press materials were front and rear legroom. If we were conspiracy theorists, we might surmise that despite an increase in wheelbase and legroom compared to the Corolla iM, the new Corolla still has less than its competitors and therefore didn't want to highlight that fact. If we were conspiracy theorists, which we aren't. We can at least say the new Corolla Hatchback's wheelbase is less than all but the Golf's and that at the first drive, the back seat didn't exactly seem capacious. It wasn't overtly cramped, either, and without these competitors there in person, we can't fairly comment about real-world differences.



On the other hand, Corolla headroom is fabulous, so bring along your fancy hat, ladies! On the other other hand, cargo space is not. You can see that in the trunk volume number, and in person, the high floor and distinct lack of space above the back seat line results in an area that's not especially versatile. It should be easier to transport bulkier items in the Mazda,



Driving experience After driving the 2019 Corolla, we can say that it is a far more competitive vehicle than the old Corolla iM or still-existing Corolla sedan. Besides its now-competitive power, its handling is sharper without abandoning ride quality, its manual and CVT transmissions are compelling, its interior quality is excellent, and its new tech interface is easy to use. While we can't say where it may land if we were to subjectively rank these six cars (not counting the iM), we can at least posit that it would make a strong case for itself. How they compare in pictures 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback









