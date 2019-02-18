How Ford can make it up to us for not bringing the Focus ST to the U.S.

Ford has finally unveiled the next-generation Focus ST hot hatch, and it sounds wicked. It makes more power and torque than the old one at 276 horses and 310 pound-feet of twist. It has a twin-scroll turbo with an anti-lag system that should provide incredible throttle response and keep the boost up, and it even gets an electronically controlled mechanical differential on some models. This all makes it more painful that Ford won't bring any Focus variants to America, even cancelling the Active model. But there may be a way for us to get something similar and fun: Ford needs to make an Escape ST.
OK, maybe Ford doesn't need to make one, but it should. With its car lines drying up along with any associated sporty models, it could lose some credibility, as well as sales, from enthusiasts. Ford could also use an entry-level ST model below the Edge ST, which, at a starting price over $40,000, isn't exactly cheap.
Besides all that, an Escape ST shouldn't be too hard to make a reality. The new Ford Escape will probably be based on the same platform as the all-new Ford Focus, just as the current models share one. As such, the Focus ST drivetrain would probably fit easily. Ford wouldn't have to do anything else to it to make it satisfying, either. We already established it makes more power and torque than the old Focus ST, and it gets a better differential. Just as long as there's still a manual option, which should be possible, we'll be more than happy.
Granted, an engine and transmission wouldn't be enough. Ford would have to update the suspension and brakes, but that's the easy stuff. Add some stiffer springs and shocks, maybe even the Focus ST's fancy adaptive dampers, lower it and call it a day. And don't forget a little visual panache in the form of dark grilles, wheels and red ST badges.
This is all the bare minimum Ford would need to have a stellar Escape ST, but we have an idea that might even win over the crossover haters: Give it all-wheel drive. Even if we don't know a whole lot about the new Escape, we know it will have to have some kind of all-wheel-drive system simply to be competitive in the segment. Not only that, but we know Ford has been able to make all-wheel-drive systems that could cope with power similar to the Focus ST. The current Escape is available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, so combining the new ST engine with a similar setup should be possible. Doing so would give the Escape ST something unique and arguably better than the Focus ST. Plus an AWD setup would help maintain the vehicle's crossover image.
So, we've put together what could be a pretty sweet crossover that seems to be possible, but is there any chance Ford would make it? We think there's a solid chance. It would bolster the ST brand's image and give buyers a cheaper entry point to ST crossovers. It would also be a unique product, as no one else offers an unabashedly sporty crossover this size. And by making an ST out of the Escape, any extra engineering costs are partly offset by the sales of plain versions.
What do you say, Ford? Can you make our second-choice dreams come true?
