How Ford can make it up to us for not bringing the Focus ST to the U.S.

Granted, an engine and transmission wouldn't be enough. Ford would have to update the suspension and brakes, but that's the easy stuff. Add some stiffer springs and shocks, maybe even the Focus ST's fancy adaptive dampers, lower it and call it a day. And don't forget a little visual panache in the form of dark grilles, wheels and red ST badges.This is all the bare minimum Ford would need to have a stellar Escape ST, but we have an idea that might even win over the crossover haters: Give it all-wheel drive. Even if we don't know a whole lot about the new Escape, we know it will have to have some kind of all-wheel-drive system simply to be competitive in the segment. Not only that, but we know Ford has been able to make all-wheel-drive systems that could cope with power similar to the Focus ST. The current Escape is available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque , so combining the new ST engine with a similar setup should be possible. Doing so would give the Escape ST something unique and arguably better than the Focus ST. Plus an AWD setup would help maintain the vehicle's crossover image.So, we've put together what could be a pretty sweet crossover that seems to be possible, but is there any chance Ford would make it? We think there's a solid chance. It would bolster the ST brand's image and give buyers a cheaper entry point to ST crossovers . It would also be a unique product, as no one else offers an unabashedly sporty crossover this size. And by making an ST out of the Escape, any extra engineering costs are partly offset by the sales of plain versions.What do you say, Ford? Can you make our second-choice dreams come true?