The Loadhandler makes unloading your truck easier than ever

Transcript: Turn your pickup into a dump truck. This pickup truck accessory can save you time and reduce stress on your back. Loadhandler can unload a full cab in as little as 30 seconds. Load the drag sheet then use the crank system with heavy-duty roller bar to unload. It can be used to unload rock, soil, mulch, firewood, feed, etc. Fits tailgates that are 62 - 69 inches wide. The accessory has a 3,000 lb carrying capacity. Loadhandler costs $169.99.
Purchase your own HERE on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
