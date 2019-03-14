The Loadhandler makes unloading your truck easier than ever

This roller bar can unload your cab in 30 seconds

Mar 14th 2019 at 5:28PM
Transcript: Turn your pickup into a dump truck. This pickup truck accessory can save you time and reduce stress on your back. Loadhandler can unload a full cab in as little as 30 seconds. Load the drag sheet then use the crank system with heavy-duty roller bar to unload. It can be used to unload rock, soil, mulch, firewood, feed, etc. Fits tailgates that are 62 - 69 inches wide. The accessory has a 3,000 lb carrying capacity. Loadhandler costs $169.99.
Loadhandler
