Karma teases results of Pininfarina collaboration

Just last week, Karma Automotive was teasing its Vision EV concept — one of three new vehicles making up its New Dawn campaign — ahead of its unveiling at Auto Shanghai. Now, we get a sneak peek at the second of the trio. The yet-unnamed vehicle was designed by none other than famed Italian design house, Pininfarina.
The darkened image doesn't provide much detail beyond the car's silhouette and front lighting, with a hint at its front fascia. Brightening the photo a bit gives away a little more, like the vertical slats on either side of the front fascia and a mesh pattern in the center section.
Karma Automotive didn't divulged any other details about the Pininfarina-designed car, but as Karma bills itself as a "luxury electric automaker," we can expect this to be a plug-in hybrid at least, if not fully electric. This car will take the stage alongside the rest of the "Shanghai Big Three": the Vision concept and the next-gen Revero plug-in hybrid.
About its partnership with the Italian brand, Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou said in a press release, "Karma is united in spirit with Pininfarina through our shared commitment to stunning design, and we are excited about the reaction we anticipate the end result of our partnership will generate."
Auto Shanghai 2019 opens April 16. If we get any other details or images from Karma before then, we'll be sure to update you.
