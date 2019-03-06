Teased

Karma teases Vision concept, two other 'all-new' products coming soon

Vision, new Revero and Pininfarina collaboration coming soon

Mar 6th 2019 at 1:15PM
Amidst all the buzz surrounding the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Karma Automotive is preparing for a big presence at Auto Shanghai this year. The company says it has three all-new products it will showcase there as part of its "New Dawn" campaign to lay out the future of its business, including the Vision concept EV you see in the teaser above. Also on the call sheet is the next generation of the Karma Revero, as well as a third vehicle developed in collaboration with Pininfarina.

We don't know the details about the new cars, but we expect the Revero to maintain its plug-in hybrid powertrain (or, as Karma calls it, a "range-extended electric"). We've seen spy shots of the refreshed vehicle, and Karma has been a little more open about it in recent weeks, tweeting pictures of a camouflaged car testing alongside the current Revero. Karma says it will go on sale in the latter half of 2019 in the United States, Canada and Chile.

The Vision concept teaser doesn't give up a lot of details either (and tinkering with the image in Photoshop didn't reveal anything else). Karma does say the Vision is all-electric, and calls it a "signpost to the company's future — which is intended to provide the world with insight into the automaker's long-term direction in terms of luxury craftsmanship, advanced technology, and an evolution in luxury design language."

Again, scant details about the fruits of the collaboration with Italian design and engineering house Pininfarina (which just unveiled its Battista electric hypercar in Geneva), a partnership that was announced earlier this year. Whatever it is, we can expect the vehicle to be elegant, athletic and highly electrified.

"Our New Dawn represents Karma's short, medium and long-term product direction," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "We have a solid product plan that spans the next decade and relationships with the right partners who are helping us accelerate technology and product development."

