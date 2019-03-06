Karma teases Vision concept, two other 'all-new' products coming soon

We don't know the details about the new cars, but we expect the Revero to maintain its plug-in hybrid powertrain (or, as Karma calls it, a "range-extended electric"). We've seen spy shots of the refreshed vehicle, and Karma has been a little more open about it in recent weeks, tweeting pictures of a camouflaged car testing alongside the current Revero. Karma says it will go on sale in the latter half of 2019 in the United States, Canada and Chile.
Driving on the frozen lake along the Canadian border helps us validate our new vehicle's traction and stability controls. The validation team always wants to ensure customer confidence and safety in all driving conditions. #KarmaAuto #ElectricCar #Traction pic.twitter.com/GjqmGvyzgT— Karma Automotive (@KarmaAutomotive) March 4, 2019
The Vision concept teaser doesn't give up a lot of details either (and tinkering with the image in Photoshop didn't reveal anything else). Karma does say the Vision is all-electric, and calls it a "signpost to the company's future — which is intended to provide the world with insight into the automaker's long-term direction in terms of luxury craftsmanship, advanced technology, and an evolution in luxury design language."
Again, scant details about the fruits of the collaboration with Italian design and engineering house Pininfarina (which just unveiled its Battista electric hypercar in Geneva), a partnership that was announced earlier this year. Whatever it is, we can expect the vehicle to be elegant, athletic and highly electrified.
"Our New Dawn represents Karma's short, medium and long-term product direction," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "We have a solid product plan that spans the next decade and relationships with the right partners who are helping us accelerate technology and product development."
