Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion coming to Geneva

The Tesla Model S shooting brake conversion designed by Niels van Roij out of London will make an appearance on the design house's stand next month at the Geneva Motor Show.
But some things have changed since we saw the finished conversion last May. In an email, Van Roij tells Autoblog that RemetzCar, the Dutch coach builder that handled the conversion and was planning to build 20 examples, has closed its doors. "However," he says, "this does not mean the one model is the only one that will be coachbuilt; our company has a portfolio of coachbuilders capable of coachbuilding the car."
To recap, Dutch car collector Floris de Raadt commissioned the conversion after seeing RemetzCar's Model S hearse (!) conversion. The customizer, using van Roij's design, made new aluminum body panels for extended hips, a new C-pillar, reshaped roof and new tailgate with an integrated spoiler. The Model S's high shoulders have been retained, but van Roij made judicious use of chrome to extend around the rear side windows to add visual length and reduce the visual mass. The Niels van Roij Design badges on the vent glass are each handmade, meaning they're each slightly different from one another, and the seat piping and glove box carries the same handsome metallic green as the exterior, contrasting it against the beige interior.
Still no word on whether this model is yet offered for sale, and if it is, how much it'll set you back. By way of comparison, British customizer Qwest Norfolk last year unveiled its own Model S shooting brake model, which starts at $84,000, not including the purchase of a Model S itself. Also complicating things is the fact that the vehicle sported RemetzCar badging on the front and tailgate.
Meanwhile, van Roij says the studio is currently hard at work on its next project, the Breadvan Hommage race car inspired by the one-off customized 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, also commissioned by a private patron. The design house is providing weekly updates on that project on its website.
