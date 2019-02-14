1959 Cadillac Eldorado and more featured in latest 'Forza Horizon 4' car pack

It's that time again, time for another Forza Horizon 4 car pack. This one is a bit bittersweet, because while there are some great cars, it will also be the last one included with the Car Pass, which covered every downloadable car pack for a discounted price. So either we won't see many additional cars in the coming months, or we'll be paying extra for them.
On a brighter note, the cars in this pack are cool, particularly the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible. Threading this aircraft carrier of a car through British streets should be highly entertaining. It's also stylish as all get-out. There are more appropriately sporty cars coming, too, including the 1994 Honda Prelude Si, 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo and the all-new TVR Griffith. Some reward cars being added come from the role-playing video game Final Fantasy XV. They're the Quartz Regalia Type F and Type D. The Type F is another big luxury convertible in the vein of the Cadillac, and the Type D is the monster truck version.
The car pack is available now, and is free to owners of the $29.99 Car Pass. The individual car packs are available for $6.99 separately, and individual cars are even available for $2.99 a piece if you only want specific ones.
