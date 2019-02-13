VW T-Roc crossover is getting an R model

Volkswagen has officially announced its T-Roc subcompact crossover will get a high-performance R variant. The T-Roc R will be shown in near-production form at the Geneva Motor Show, and VW is teasing the crossover with a rendering of it.
From the rendering, it appears the T-Roc R will be a pretty typical sporty VW. The only real hints that it's something more than the stock model are bigger grilles in the bumper, and subtle body extensions around the body. Based on spy shots of the test vehicle, it will probably have prominent exhaust tips in the back and big wheels and tires. We're curious to see if VW will offer two-tone color schemes like with the regular T-Roc.
The mystery we really want solved is what will power the little crossover. The most potent model so far has a 190-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine coupled to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. A perfect drop-in engine would be the GTI and Jetta GLI's turbo 2.0-liter with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. That would be a healthy dose of power that also wouldn't threaten the top-dog Golf R. It shouldn't be hard to hook up to an all-wheel-drive system, either.
Even if it ends up being slightly detuned compared with the GTI, the T-Roc R should be entertaining, since VW employed the help of rally racer Petter Solberg and touring car driver Benjamin Leuchter to develop it.
