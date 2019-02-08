2019 Ram Heavy Duty will have more than 170 available Mopar parts

When it comes to factory-backed modifications, few do it better than FCA's Mopar division. Just look at all the gear that's ready at launch for the new 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup. In the past month or so, we've seen the debut of the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty and 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab models. At the tail end of the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, FCA revealed a whole host of Mopar parts for the heavy-duty Rams.
The display truck is a 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Big Horn with the 6.4-liter Hemi done up in FCA's Blue Streak paint. Most of the parts are going to be ready at launch, though Mopar says some are just concepts at this point. Actual parts include a black powder-coated "Ram Bar" in the bed fitted with five 5-inch LED lights. The lights are triggered by a switch box in the cab. Other Mopar parts on the truck include a bed step and fender flares as well as interior bits like rubber floor mats and stainless steel door handles.
The truck is also fitted with a number of parts that aren't actually available. That includes the 17-inch beadlock wheels fitted with Goodyear tires. There are also rock rails and a bed-mounted spare that's good for up to 37-inch tires.
Outside of the truck, Mopar will have a number of parts available at the 2500's launch. Customers can get a trailer camera, fifth-wheel hitch, gooseneck ball kit, bed extender, bed liner, a cargo ramp, toolboxes and more.
