2020 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 spied looking like a quick, boxy SUV

Mercedes has been prepping the GLB-Class mini SUV for a fair amount of time, and today we get to see an AMG version of the boxy ute. Adopting the family AMG grille and much more aggressive stance, it's clear we're looking at a performance version of this crossover. Our best guess pegs this one as the AMG 35, not a hell-bent AMG 45.
The boxy nature of other GLBs we've seen comes through in these photos, but the AMG folks have definitely done some serious massaging. A front fascia extending down closer to the ground filled with what look to be vents and inlets compliment the big grille. Large wheels and big brakes fill up the wheel wells as the side skirts lower the profile of the vehicle. Peering through the snow in the rear shows us some camouflaged AMG exhaust outlets. As we've mentioned in previous looks at GLB spy photos, the boxy nature of this vehicle is reminiscent of the G-Wagen. Just don't expect it to have any of the off-roading capability that the G has always been known for.
To further drive home the on-road nature of this car, it's going to be based on Mercedes' new MFA platform. Those are the same modular bones underpinning the new A-Class, so expect similar powertrain options. This being an AMG model, it'll have a high output 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Expect around 300 horsepower through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the AMG 35.
We're thinking the regular GLB will be revealed sometime this summer with an AMG variant following some months after that. There's a chance we won't be seeing this quicker crossover till 2020, depending on how Benz wants to roll it out.
Related video:
The boxy nature of other GLBs we've seen comes through in these photos, but the AMG folks have definitely done some serious massaging. A front fascia extending down closer to the ground filled with what look to be vents and inlets compliment the big grille. Large wheels and big brakes fill up the wheel wells as the side skirts lower the profile of the vehicle. Peering through the snow in the rear shows us some camouflaged AMG exhaust outlets. As we've mentioned in previous looks at GLB spy photos, the boxy nature of this vehicle is reminiscent of the G-Wagen. Just don't expect it to have any of the off-roading capability that the G has always been known for.
To further drive home the on-road nature of this car, it's going to be based on Mercedes' new MFA platform. Those are the same modular bones underpinning the new A-Class, so expect similar powertrain options. This being an AMG model, it'll have a high output 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Expect around 300 horsepower through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the AMG 35.
We're thinking the regular GLB will be revealed sometime this summer with an AMG variant following some months after that. There's a chance we won't be seeing this quicker crossover till 2020, depending on how Benz wants to roll it out.
Related video: