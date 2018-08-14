Mercedes-Benz GLB spied tackling the 'Ring

You're not the only one who thinks it's a little strange that Mercedes-Benz would test its upcoming GLB compact crossover at the Nürburgring. Judging by the lean angles in the gallery above, at least it looks like the test driver is having some fun out there. Overlooking the locale, these spy shots reveal a bit more of the little German CUV than we've so far been able to see, particularly its front fascia.
The last time we spied a GLB, its face was covered up with a mix of camouflage and some awkward metal mesh. Now we can clearly see a two-bar fascia that won't look out of place sitting next to the GLA and GLC, between which this GLB will sit in M-B's product portfolio.
We're happy to see the overall boxy shape has remained intact. We're reminded a bit of the first-gen GLK and the current box-it-came-in G-Class uber 'ute, albeit with different proportions as dictated by its front-wheel-drive platform. Previous rumors have suggested the GLB could be offered with three rows, and while that's possible, these spy photos indicate those extra seats would be awfully cramped. At least the straight-back roofline means there should be plenty of room for cargo.
We don't know what's powering this particular GLB mule, but since it's surely riding atop the next-generation MFA platform that it will share with the smaller GLA, we'd expect a base four-cylinder turbo to go along with at least one AMG variant. We expect to find out sometime next year after the GLB makes its official debut.
