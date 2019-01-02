Mercedes-AMG A 45 will top out at 421 hp, per German insurer

There's further, though still yet unofficial, confirmation that the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A 45 will top out north of 400 horsepower. German auto insurer HUK24 prematurely listed both an AMG A 45 and a range-topping A 45 S, with the latter posting an eye-popping 421 hp from its 2.0-liter turbo-four.
First spotted by Motor 1, the insurer's website suggests the regular A 45 will do 387 hp, up seven ponies from its predecessor. The 'S' version, at least, is expected to have a new version of Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive with a "drift mode," as demonstrated in the video below, which AMG released over the holiday season.
It's unlikely that the hot-hatch version shown in the video will come to the U.S. It's expected that only the similar CLA 45 sedan will make it to the U.S., with Mercedes planning to unveil a redesigned CLA at CES in Las Vegas later this month.
As for the reveal of the A 45 and A 45 S, don't look for it at the Detroit Auto Show, which the automaker plans to skip altogether. At this point, the Geneva Motor Show in March looks a more likely bet.