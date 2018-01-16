2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: designing a stout icon without reinventing the wheel

So Mercedes has to be extremely careful when redesigning such an important nameplate. It cannot risk alienating its loyal consumers, or despoiling the heritage of what is likely the oldest unchanged model on the contemporary market, or ever."A car like the SL reflects and represents the beauty ideals of its time, of its decade," Wagener says. "The G is different. It is timeless. So that's a greater design challenge in some ways than a complete makeover. Do you want a 'stylish' G-Wagen? Certainly not."This means that the changes need to be subtle. But when this happens, the attention to detail must be very high in order to maintain a balance between evolution and heritage."The whole effect is the result of many, many tiny decisions and details," Wagener says. He proffers an apt metaphor. "We all have two eyes, a nose, and hair. But we all look different."Of course, there is always the risk that you can mess up an icon. Wagener definitely worried about this. But not too much."Design is always the border between genius and disaster," Wagener says. "It's a tough process and you have to give your heart. But we are fortunate at Mercedes-Benz. We never start our day saying, let's make something average. We always want to make history and achieve something. Plus we enjoy ourselves. We have a fabulous job. We are making our toys."