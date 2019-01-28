Lotus Cars, Williams Advanced Engineering announce technical partnership

Sports car company Lotus announced a technology development partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, more commonly referred to simply as Williams. Lotus says the partnership will be specifically focused on propulsion systems. And this has us very excited.
Lotus doesn't need much introduction; it makes ultralight and spectacular handling sports cars. Williams is a bit more obscure, but it works on some of the coolest vehicles in the world. For decades the company has participated in Formula 1, and still has a team competing. It developed a wild 500-horsepower flat-six engine for Singer, and it worked with Jaguar on the C-X75 concept car and made stunt versions for the James Bond movie "Spectre." The company even has electric car experience with four seasons of Formula E and development work on the Aston Martin Rapide E on its prodigious résumé.
The subtext of these various Williams projects is that we could see almost any kind of powertrain show up in Lotus sports cars in the future. The companies could have some high-revving, high-output internal combustion engines for the near-term, then they could create electric drivetrains for future Lotus cars. Think first-generation Tesla Roadster but developed by a company with racing experience. Perhaps the two could even create some hybrids in between launches of the two powertrain types.
Of course we're speculating, but none of this out of the question considering Williams' capabilities. In fact, since the Formula E experience is specifically highlighted in the Lotus announcement, we bet electric Lotus cars are all but guaranteed. We will be watching for developments with great anticipation.
