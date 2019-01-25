Aston Martin proves the battery-electric Rapide E prototype can drive

President and CEO of Aston Martin Andy Palmer took to Twitter to share with his followers "a moment of Aston Martin history." The video showed the first validation prototype of the Rapide E, the electric variant of the four-door performance car, moving under its own power. This was no Tesla Roadster warehouse video showing its incredible performance. It was simply the first footage of the Rapide E in slow action in a parking lot.
....and by coincident on 21/01/2019, at 8:14pm, another piece of @astonmartin history was made...... but quite what will remain a tightly held secret for now 😀— Andy Palmer (@AndyatAston) January 21, 2019
This past September, Aston Martin officially announced it would build a limited run of 155 examples of the Rapide E. Co-developed with Williams Advanced Engineering, the Rapide E uses two electric motors to make 610 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. It has a top speed of 155 mph and can do 0-60 mph in less than four seconds.
Its WLTP range target is said to be over 200 miles, and an hour of charging is good for 185 miles, using a 400V, 50-kW charger. Aston says the car's 800V battery system can also be charged with a 100-kW+ charger at a rate of over 5 miles per minute.
In addition to the video, Palmer commented that a second mark of Aston history occurred, but that it will remain a "tightly held secret for now." Expect the first Rapide Es to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.
