Ram shows off its 2019 Heavy Duty trucks in Laramie Longhorn trim

It may not be everyone's bag (baby), but Ram's high-end Laramie Longhorn trim level has proven quite successful for the truck maker. The Southwestern-themed kit has won the Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas award three years in a row, and you know how popular fullsize pickups are in the the great state of Texas. No surprise, then, that the truck is making its debut today at the Houston Auto Show just a week after other trim levels of Ram's 2019 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck line were displayed in Detroit.
Like other 2019 Ram HDs, the Laramie Longhorn comes standard with a 6.4-liter gasoline-fueled Hemi V8 sending 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque through an 8-speed automatic. Two diesel engines are optional, both sourced from Cummins, both displacing 6.7 liters, and both mated up with 6-speed automatic transmissions. The first step up the diesel ladder nets the buyer 370 hp and 850 lb-ft. But the big dog is the High Output inline-six-cylinder diesel with 400 horsepower and a superlative-defying 1,000 lb-ft of torque at just 1,800 rpm.
What sets the Laramie Longhorn apart from lesser models are its interior furnishings. It's heavy on full-grain leather, but now boasts a new alligator skin-embossed surface over the center console, instrument
panel, seats and door-panel inserts. Warm-hued satin chrome and brushed nickel trim are unique to the Longhorn, as are barn-wood accent pieces. The interior color offerings include a two-tone brown and a black and tan package.
Outside, the Laramie Longhorn offers optional RV Match Walnut Brown bumpers and flares for those who want a unified towing experience. Wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter are offered in various finishes, and the badges are inspired by large belt buckles. See for yourself in the image gallery up above.
If you find the style appealing, prefer to travel with your vacation home in tow, and don't mind a starting price that's sure to approach $60,000 with the base V8, Ram promises its Heavy Duty haulers will ride better than their Ford or Chevy equivalents due to their five-link coil and air-bag supported suspension systems. Plus, with a max tow rating of 35,100 pounds courtesy of the the Cummins H.O. powertrain, Ram has bragging rights as the baddest truck in town... for now.
