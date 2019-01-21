2020 Cadillac XT5 leaks onto web, adopts elements from smaller XT4

Cadillac just showed the new XT6 at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, but today's news covers its smaller brother the XT5. A couple of leaked images on GM Authority along with information about the cars squirmed its way onto the web for the 2020 mid-cycle refresh, and we have the details for you.
In looking at the shots here, not much has changed. The mesh grille is the most obvious update, adopting the same look as the compact XT4 crossover. Its lower grille has ever-so-slightly grown in size, and the headlights and taillights get new internal LED designs. Yawn.
Better news comes out of the powertrain side. Information from the leak suggests GM's updated 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder will be tapped for duty. As of now, the 2.0-liter offered in international markets has not been an option in the U.S. That could very well change this time around, since it's already being used in one Cadillac — see our first drive of the XT4 with this engine for the full breakdown on its improved refinement and efficiency. The 3.6-liter V6 will undoubtedly carry over, but it'll be getting the GM nine-speed automatic also paired to the new four-cylinder. This should be a marked improvement over the Aisin-based eight-speed torque converter it makes do with now.
We weren't exactly blown away by the Cadillac XT6's interior, but expect styling elements from the slightly newer Caddy SUV to make its way to the XT5, too. A reveal for this updated crossover should be on its way soon, as GM will most likely be selling the updated 2020 XT5 before the year is done. We asked GM if it could confirm or deny any of the information in this report, and will update when we hear back.
