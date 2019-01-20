Gemballa GTR 8XX EVO-R Biturbo is here with eye-watering speed

For those who want to stand out from the typical (and flooded) Porsche crowd, Gemballa has been crafting more powerful options with unique dressings for more than 30 years. Known for some of its low-volume production models such as the Mirage GT, Gemballa just released a new package for the Porsche 991 Turbo and Turbo S models called the GTR 8XX EVO-R Biturbo.
Gemballa is not in the business of making sleepers, so the exterior has undergone fairly significant changes. The bodywork is functional as well as visual, with the front lip, aero flicks, side sills, engine cover, wing and rear diffusor all made from German-sourced carbon fiber. The EVO-R has beefy bolt-on fender flares, which widen the body of the car by 1.2 inches up front and two inches in the rear. Gemballa offers two types of paint finishes, either matte or high gloss.
Unlike some other aftermarket specials, the visuals of the EVO-R are indicative of changes beneath the surface. The stock 911 Turbo, which starts at $163,050, pushes 540 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque out the gate, while the stock $191,950 911 Turbo S boasts 580 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Gemballa massaged the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six boxer engine to produce a claimed 818 horsepower at 7,050 rpm and 810 pound-feet of torque at 3,920 rpm.
The subsequent timed results are staggering. According to Gemballa, the EVO-R can hit 0-62 mph in 2.38 seconds and go from 0-124 mph in only 7.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 230 mph.
Gemballa did not release pricing or availability as of yet, but aftermarket work this extensive does not come cheap. Best to start saving those
pennies hundreds now.
