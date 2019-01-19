2019 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss recreated in life-size with Lego bricks

Last year, Chevy brought a full-size Lego model of the Lego Batman Batmobile to the Detroit Auto Show. This year, the model is a little more relevant for consumers, since it's a 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. It has the same dimensions as a 2019 Trail Boss, but at 3,307 pounds, it's substantially lighter than the 5,008-pound metal truck.
The truck was built at one of Lego's model shops in Connecticut by 18 people. It took them 2,000 hours to assemble all 334,544 pieces, which make up the body, lights and even the wheels and tires. It's a highly accurate model, with the decals replicated by the bricks, and the lights are functional.
This isn't the only life-size Lego car the toy company has created. In the past, it's created a Ferrari F1 car, and a Bugatti Chiron from Lego Technic pieces that could actually be driven. One of the most brick-intensive models, though, was a Toyota Camry that used more than 500,000 pieces.
