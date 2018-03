Master Lego builder creates a life-size Lego Toyota Camry

This life-size lego replica of the Toyota Camry took over 500,000 Lego bricks and over 8 weeks to assemble. It was designed by Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught who is 1 of only 14 Lego certified professionals in the world. The lego replica was made as a fun way to introduce the new Toyota Camry to the Australian market.Transcript:Life-size Lego Camry The full-size Lego replica of the Toyota Camryis made of more than 500,000 Lego bricks.It weighs two tonneswhich is 0.4 tonnes more than the working car.It features details of the Camry such as Toyota logos on the wheels, hybrid lettering,and working headlights.The Lego Camry was designed by Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught.Brickman is only 1 of 14 Lego certified professionals in the world.It took 900 hours to assemble over 8 weeks,more than 40 times longer than Toyota takes to make a single car - which includes stamping panels, welding, painting, assembly and inspections."We're so excited to introduce the all-new Toyota Camry in a fun and interactive environment to Melburnians," said Toyota Australia chief designer Nicolas Hogios.The Lego Camry is on display at the Brickman awesome exhibition in Melbourne Museum Plaza from March 21st to April 29th.