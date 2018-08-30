Lego builds life-size, driving Bugatti Chiron out of Technic pieces

Lego recently introduced a Technic model of the 2018 Bugatti Chiron supercar. It's impressive on its own with a functioning gearbox and a little 16-cylinder facsimile of the real thing. But Lego decided it wanted to go even farther in creating a Technic Bugatti. It wanted to build a life-size one that actually worked and drove using just Lego parts. And it did.
The final product is on display up above. It is a full-size replica of the 1,500-horsepower supercar from Bugatti, and about the only parts that aren't made from Lego pieces are the wheels, tires and the front badge. It consists of over 1 million pieces in total, weighs in at about 3,300 pounds and took over 13,000 work hours to finish. For reference, this model weighs about 1,100 pounds less than the real car. Most impressive is that even the functional parts of the car are constructed from Lego Technic components. It's powered by 2,304 Lego Power Function motors that together produce about 5 horsepower and 68 pound-feet of torque. Lego says it can go up to 12 mph.
It goes beyond just Lego motors, though. All of the lights, the speedometer and even the rising rear wing use actual Lego Technic parts. Even the brakes, yes, the brakes, are made of plastic Technic bits and are fully functional. Lego also says that significant structural and load-bearing parts of this model are fully made from Technic parts without any reinforcements or gluing of parts.
This is quite possibly the most impressive Lego creation of all time. It would be quite cool if Lego decided to sell such a kit, though it will likely never happen. The issue would probably be size more than anything. A ton and a half of plastic isn't the easiest thing to transport or sell. The price of the kit might not be as bad as you would expect, though. Lego has very consistent pricing, and looking at the scale model kit of the Chiron, Lego appears to charge roughly 10 cents a piece. That would put the price of this model at a bit over $100,000. That's not cheap, but it is just a tenth the cost of a real Chiron, and in some ways it's cooler.
