2020 BMW X3 M revealed in infotainment spy shots

The 2020 BMW X3 M has mostly been well covered, but it seems that its final design has been revealed, by its own infotainment screen of all things. One of our spy photographers nabbed photos of the welcome screen displayed by the infotainment that shows the whole car from a prime 3/4 view. The photographer also got a shot of the instrument panel that clearly shows the X3 M logo.
Pleasingly, the X3 M appears to be a fairly subtle modification of the regular crossover model. Even better, there's not a trace of the mega maw found on the X7 and 7 Series. The primary change is with the front fascia's lower section. The grilles are much larger, and the center one roughly mirrors the overall shape of the upper kidneys. Any traces of silver skidplate-esque design cues have been removed, and the lower portion of the bumper juts out to form a front spoiler. More subtle tweaks include the deeper side skirts, wider fender flares, darkened kidney grilles, and M4/M3-style mirrors.
The X3 M has been testing in near production form for several months now, so we expect to see it revealed sometime this year. Rumors have said that it will be available in normal and Competition package models with horsepower ranging from around 450 to 475 horsepower depending on version. Power will most certainly go to all four wheels, but we'll have to wait to see if it gets a traditional automatic or a dual-clutch transmission.
