Watch the new 2019 BMW X3 M lap the 'Ring

So far, we've been pretty impressed with the 2018 BMW X3. In both xDrive30i and M40i configurations, it's proved to be a comfortable and competent crossover. While the M40i's 355 horsepower packs plenty of oomph, we've never been ones to turn down more performance. We've seen some spy photos of the upcoming BMW X3 M, but thanks to YouTube user Automotive Mike, we have some great video of the hot rod SUV lapping the Nürburgring.
While little is known about the new X3 M, we can glean a few things from the video. Based on the exhaust note, it sounds like it will pack a turbocharged inline-six under the hood, likely an updated version of the 3.0-liter 444 horsepower unit from the M3 and M4. Power will likely be sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed DCT. Expect 0-60 mph times to be around 4 seconds, possibly lower with the rumored competition package.
Visually, the X3 M gets the usual M treatment. Look for revised front and rear bumpers, new bodywork along the side, new mirror caps and those quad exhaust tips. This is the closest thing we're likely to see to an M3 wagon here in the U.S. Look for a full debut sometime later this year.
