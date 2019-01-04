Ultra-rare Porsche 924 DP Cargo is for sale to fulfill your Porsche wagon dreams

Interested in what surely qualifies as one of the weirdest Porsches out there? Well, we've got a treat for you. Let us introduce the Porsche 924 DP Cargo. If you've seen one before, count yourself in the minority, because there were only a few of these shooting brake conversions built by Porsche tuner DP Motorsport back in the day — three if you believe this listing, or nine if you take the word of various other reports we found. This one happens to be for sale, listed for a cool £30,000, or $38,226.
The base car is a 1976 Porsche 924, but was converted to DP Cargo spec in 1986. To accomplish the look, DP Motorsport grafted on the rear roof section of a Volkswagen Passat for a completely flat roof loading area. Proportionally, it's a bit weird but so, so intriguing. One could call it the predecessor to the Panamera/Panamera Gran Turismo as the first wagon-esque Porsche. According to the listing, this particular DP Cargo is the only one without the widebody 944 bodywork. It looks clean this way, but the widebody does give it a meaner stance.
DP Motorsport didn't just give it an appearance makeover, though. The powertrain was upgraded to full 924 Turbo spec. Even with the extra power, the 2.0-liter still only made 170 horses. Similar to other photos we were able to scrounge up on these rare cars, it has a massive exhaust tip. Presumably, it makes a fair bit of noise. This car does come from the same guys that took the overall victory at Le Mans in 1979 with the Kremer K3.
The 924 you're looking at here has been living its life in Stockholm, Sweden its whole life, and received a bit of TLC as of late. That said, any car with the 924 Turbo powertrain is a bit of a gamble when it comes to reliability. Previous owners appear to have driven this one a fair amount, as it has 79,638 miles on the clock. We doubt many people will want to squeeze into the back, but it's a legitimate five-seater instead of a 2+2 now. There is significantly more space for all your baggage when you take your Porsche shooting brake on holiday, too.
Ultimately, someone might buy this car because it's special and weird. Porsche 924s, even of the Turbo variety, are not worth anything close to this price. DP Motorsport is not a company to dismiss as a lame aftermarket tuner, though — that makes this particular car even more special.
