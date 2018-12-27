Land Rover confirms 2020 Defender is returning to North America

Land Rover has provided information about the new Defender today, just as it promised, and it's good news for American fans of the rugged SUV. The 2020 Land Rover Defender will be offered in the United States. This is a big deal considering it's been over 20 years since the last time Defenders were (officially) sold in America.
Land Rover also confirmed that the reveal of the SUV will happen in 2019, though it didn't get anymore specific than that. Sales of North American Defenders will begin in 2020. We suspect that the SUV will go on sale earlier in Europe. Based on that timing, we might see the reveal as early as the first half of 2019, possibly before the end of the auto show season in the spring, with European sales coming in late 2019, and North American sales in the first half of 2020.
While Land Rover has tried to keep as much of the Defender under wraps as possible, there are a few things we know for sure. It will definitely have two-door and four-door variants, both of which we've seen in spy photos. The styling is a modern interpretation of the old Defender's boxy body. And, likely to the chagrin of off-road purists, it has eschewed solid axles at both ends in favor of fully independent suspension. Naturally, we'll learn most of the details when the SUV is revealed next year.
