Woman drove her Hyundai Elantra 1 million miles in five years

Imagine driving 200,000 miles in a year. That's about 14 times more than the average American driver logs in a year, according to federal government statistics, and it adds up to almost 548 miles per day — if you literally drive every day. Now, imagine doing it for five straight years. Not behind the wheel of a semi truck, but a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra. All on the original powertrain.
That's the story of Farrah Haines, of Olathe, Kan., who managed to log 1 million miles on her Elantra — inexplicably fitted with some kind of grille guard — from her job delivering auto parts and products. Her feat is the equivalent of driving from her home outside Kansas City to Milwaukee ... Every. Single. Day.
"I figured I love to drive, so I might as well turn it into a career," she says in a video Hyundai made about her.
Since the odometer would simply roll back to zero after hitting 999,999 miles, Hyundai replaced it and forged its first-ever 1 Million Mile Emblem to display in the instrument panel. It's now an official Hyundai part. Haines also got a commemorative license-plate frame announcing her membership in the 1 Million Mile Club.
But the bigger prize came later, when the automaker surprised her with a brand-new 2019 Elantra, this one in red.
Hyundai says it ran a number of tests to validate the odometer reading on her 2013 Elantra, with engineers poring over engine casting numbers, service records, wire harnesses and motor mounts — even her mileage records for her two jobs, plus Carfax and VIN reports. It determined the achievement is legit.
"The key is to prioritize regular maintenance and to have a quality vehicle," Haines says in a statement. According to the above video, she gets her oil changed every two weeks.
We admittedly don't know much about Haines or her jobs, but in the video, she says matter-of-factly that she drives 24/7. That's obviously an exaggeration, but still. With two jobs, and the staggering driving requirements outlined above, we can't help but wonder whether this is a cautionary tale about the gig economy buried in a feel-good story. So, Farrah — congrats on the new car?
