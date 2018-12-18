2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Shooting Brake: We spy it but we can't have it

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is on the verge of its debut, since the company has already released a teaser of the car's reveal. It will mean the introduction of another itty bitty Merc sedan, and it looks good from what we've seen. There's arguably a better-looking CLA-Class in the works, though, and it's the Shooting Brake wagon shown above.
If you've spent any amount of time on Autoblog, you know we have a soft spot for long-roof variants of cars. They offer the practicality of a crossover, but with the driving dynamics of a car. Not only that, but they often look really good. Just look at the Jaguar XF Sportbrake and Volvo V60 as examples. The CLA-Class is no exception, featuring a long, flowing roofline down to the back. It appears to be more elegant than its predecessor, which looked bulbous and awkward from some angles. The car also benefits from the new CLA sedan's longer, less curved body shape. The Shooting Brake retains significant portions of the sedan's shape, and even incorporates the CLS-Class-style rear taillights.
We also get a peek at the interior of the CLA-Class Shooting Brake. This should be identical to the sedan, and thus appear in the U.S. From the looks of it, it will be identical to the interior in the A-Class, which features prominent screens for instruments and infotainment. It also has a much more premium look and feel than the outgoing CLA-Class.
Unfortunately, we sincerely doubt we'll see the CLA-Class Shooting Brake in America. Wagons still aren't popular, especially compared with the continuing craze for crossovers. As such, we'll likely only get a successor to the GLA-Class crossover, once again based on the A-Class/CLA-Class. It just makes business sense. In the meantime, we'll be stuck dreaming of the day 25 years from now that one can be imported here legally.
