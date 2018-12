2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Shooting Brake: We spy it but we can't have it

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is on the verge of its debut, since the company has already released a teaser of the car's reveal . It will mean the introduction of another itty bitty Merc sedan, and it looks good from what we've seen. There's arguably a better-looking CLA-Class in the works, though, and it's the Shooting Brake wagon shown above.If you've spent any amount of time on Autoblog, you know we have a soft spot for long-roof variants of cars. They offer the practicality of a crossover , but with the driving dynamics of a car. Not only that, but they often look really good. Just look at the Jaguar XF Sportbrake and Volvo V60 as examples. The CLA-Class is no exception, featuring a long, flowing roofline down to the back. It appears to be more elegant than its predecessor, which looked bulbous and awkward from some angles . The car also benefits from the new CLA sedan's longer, less curved body shape. The Shooting Brake retains significant portions of the sedan's shape, and even incorporates the CLS-Class-style rear taillights.We also get a peek at the interior of the CLA-Class Shooting Brake. This should be identical to the sedan, and thus appear in the U.S. From the looks of it, it will be identical to the interior in the A-Class , which features prominent screens for instruments and infotainment. It also has a much more premium look and feel than the outgoing CLA-Class.Unfortunately, we sincerely doubt we'll see the CLA-Class Shooting Brake in America. Wagons still aren't popular, especially compared with the continuing craze for crossovers. As such, we'll likely only get a successor to the GLA-Class crossover , once again based on the A-Class/CLA-Class. It just makes business sense. In the meantime, we'll be stuck dreaming of the day 25 years from now that one can be imported here legally.