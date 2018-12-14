2020 Jeep Gladiator configurator is live for you to play with

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is getting closer and closer. The truck, which was revealed last month, is now up on Jeep's site, ready to be configured to your liking. Pricing isn't yet established on the building tool, but you get to click through all the configurator goodies.
The models available in the configurator tool are Sport, Sport S, Overland and Rubicon. Sport S adds aluminum wheels on top of the base level Sport specification, as well as a convenience package comprising power windows, power heated mirrors, power door and tailgate locks along with keyless entry, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 4 infotainment and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto support. The Overland model, available with leather, ups the wheel size an inch to 18, introduces side steps and body color fenders and gives the option of choosing LED lighting along with adaptive cruise, collision warning and active braking assist. The touchscreen on Overland is also bigger at 8.4 inches.
Finally, the Rubicon is what Jeep calls "The most off-road capable midsize truck ever," with its Rock-Trac 4x4 system with up to 84:1 crawl ratio. The Dana 44 axles are lockable front and rear, shocks are upgraded to Fox units, and the fender flares give more room to accommodate 33-inch off-road rubber. The sway bar on the Rubicon can be electrically disconnected, the hood is Rubicon-specific, and the cab and bed have steel rails. There's also an option for a "TrailCam" off-road camera, but it's part of the LED lighting group and also necessitates the 8.4-inch touchscreen. We're also waiting for beefier towing options than the Trailer Tow package that adds improved cooling together with the hitch — tow rating is class-leading at 7,650 pounds max.
Only the Pentastar V6 is on offer so far. On all models below the Rubicon, you can choose a Trac-Lok rear differential; standard transmission is a six-speed manual with an available optional eight-speed auto. With tops, there's an availability of a dual top package, giving the buyer both the three-piece hardtop and a soft top; the hardtop is available in black and body color. All in all, the Gladiators can be well optioned to specific tastes, and the configurator is sure to provide you with hours of fun — even before the official pricing is announced.
