2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spied undisguised

Now that the 992 generation of the Porsche 911 is officially in the wild, Porsche is readying the next Cabriolet for its eventual release. Our spy photographers caught it out testing with super light camouflage. We saw the Cabriolet in spy photos earlier this year, but this one gives us a much clearer indication of what the production car will look like.
Nothing seems particularly out of place except for an awkward line going from the rear quarter panel to the retractable wing. Beyond that, Porsche appears to be playing the same game it has been for quite some time with the Cabriolet: keep everything the same besides swapping a soft top for a hard top.
We expect the same engines and outputs as the coupe for the new Cabriolet. The Carrera S makes 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque from its updated 3.0-liter flat-six. WIth the PDK, that's good for a 0-60 mph run in only 3.5 seconds — the Sport Chrono package lowers that to 3.3 seconds. Porsche hasn't released figures for the base 911 Carrera yet.
As far as looks go, this one has the vertical center brake light exactly where the coupe's is placed. The quad exhaust comes out in the same spot as the coupe — this 911's only unfinished parts appear to be the lower front and rear fascias, though. We see far more black plastic surrounding these areas than what the final production version will look like. Beyond that, there isn't much left to the imagination. We're looking at a mostly finished 911 Cabriolet that we'd expect to land sometime in the first half of 2019.
